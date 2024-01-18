ST AUSTELL are through to the semi-finals of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup after knocking out holders Helston Athletic 2-1 at a very cold Poltair Park last night.
Helston took the lead after half an hour, but St Austell were quickly back on level terms with their one-league-higher opponents when Matt Searle fired home from the edge of the penalty area.
It remained at 1-1 until the 62nd minute, when veteran former Saltash United and Plymouth Parkway striker Adam Carter put St Austell in front, and they saw out the game out to join Liskeard Athletic, Falmouth Town and Newquay in the last four.
Helston boss Matt Cusack commented: "It was a rare off night for us. We never got going throughout.
"The Cornwall Senior Cup is a great competition but it is not to be this year, and good luck to St Austell.
"Our focus now narrows and Saturday we are expecting a reaction from the players (when Helston play host to Shepton Mallet in the Western League Premier Division)."