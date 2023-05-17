SALTASH United player-manager Danny Lewis has decided to step down from his role as first-team manager with immediate effect.
Lewis stepped up as manager of the first team for the start of the 2022/23 season, after having been promoted to assistant manager in the club's inaugural season back in the Toolstation Western League in 2021/22.
Under his leadership the Ashes finished second in the Premier Division, losing only four of their 36 games, narrowly missing out on promotion to the Southern League after losing a play-off to Bristol Manor Farm, and reaching the semi-final of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
As a player, Lewis made 386 appearances for the Ashes, scoring 31 goals in his 18-year career in red and white (2005 – 2023).
A club statement said: "Danny's record speaks for itself, and we would like to thank Danny for his incredible loyalty to the football club over the years, and we wish him all the best for his plans for the future.
"He remains an Ashes legend and has departed with the very best wishes from the committee.
"The process to fill the vacant position has now started."
Early speculation to fill the vacancy will naturally surround Mackenzie Brown, who recently stood down as manager of Saltash's Western League rivals Millbrook after seven seasons at Jenkins Park. He would be an excellent replacement.