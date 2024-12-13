BOSS John Askey says that the break in fixtures ‘came at a good time’ for his table-topping Truro City side.
Owing to the Tinners’ exit from the FA Trophy, Askey’s charges were without a game last weekend, but are back in action tomorrow as they welcome Maidstone United travel to the Truro City Stadium (3pm).
Truro were last in action on November 30 when they faced Dorking Wanderers and after a Surrey stalemate, which kept the Cornish side looking down on the rest, the 60-year-old admitted that several of his squad have used the two weeks off to rest.
“We have had a two-week break and I would have liked to have spent time on the training field but we have had one or two players who had been carrying injuries,” he told trurocity.co.uk. “Therefore, the break had been used as recovery for quite a few of the squad.
“However, when we have trained, we have done more than we would have done at this time of year meaning overall, the break came at a good time.
“Even after the break, we are still near the top and hopefully we can just start where we left off at the end of November on Saturday. It will be a tough one against Maidstone as they are a big club for this league.
“As always, though, we fancy ourselves at home and we are very much looking forward to it, as we start our Christmas fixtures. When I was a player, there was always something special about games around this time because the crowds are bigger.
“We know there will be big numbers coming on Saturday and potentially even more on Boxing Day and then when we travel away on New Year’s Day.”
With this City’s first match in the Duchy since November 23, Askey once again stressed the importance of making the Truro City Stadium a fortress.
So far, the Tinners have had their colours lowered just twice in the league at TR4 with the last of those coming on September 7, when Eastbourne inflicted an old-fashioned smash and grab on Askey’s side.
He added: “Our home form has been good so far and we know how important that is, given the fact Truro have been playing away from the City for the last few years. We have got off to a good start and we just need to continue that.
“As the season goes on, results become more and more important and if we are still in this current position coming into January, it will have kept our good start going.”