PENNYGILLAM, the home of Launceston AFC, has been named as the host venue for the South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup final on Saturday, May 13 (2pm).
The finalists are yet to be announced with the weather playing havoc in the semi-finals.
The last four clash between Liskeard Athletic and Newton Abbot Spurs was going to be played at the second time of asking, but was postponed last night. The new date is now Tuesday, April 25 at Ivybridge Town AFC.
The other semi-final – between Premier East outfits Axminster Town and Okehampton Argyle is scheduled to be played at Newton Abbot Spurs’ ground next Tuesday (7.30pm).
Launceston was also the host venue for last year’s final which saw Torpoint Athletic beat St Blazey 3-1.
The SWPL have also announced that the Champions Bowl - which sees the winners of the corresponding Premier East and West winners face off - will be played at Cullompton Rangers on Bank Holiday Monday, April 8 (2pm).