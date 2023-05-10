LAUNCESTON AFC will host their second final of the week this Saturday (2pm) when Okehampton Argyle and Liskeard Athletic compete in the SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup final.
Both sides enjoyed excellent league campaigns in their respective divisions and this weekend’s clash is sure to be a cracker at a venue which also hosted last year's showpiece.
Liskeard started in the second round and have got to the final the hard way.
They beat Premier West runners-up Wendron United 6-3 at Lux Park before facing two away games and a semi-final at Ivybridge’s Erme Valley.
They produced the result of the competition so far in beating Premier East champions Brixham 2-1 before winning 3-1 at Bovey Tracey in the last eight.
They then edged out Newton Abbot Spurs 2-1 to reach the final.
Okehampton were runners-up in Premier East and have required two penalty shoot-outs to get through.
They started with a narrow 2-1 victory Callington Town in the last 32 before thrashing Sidmouth Town 6-1 away from home.
Things got tougher in the last eight as they drew 2-2 at Elburton Villa before scraping through on spot-kicks, the same method they needed to get past Axminster Town in the last four.
A large crowd is expected at Pennygillam with the tie set to be too close to call.