St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, February 1
SUB Lewis Whittaker grabbed a 95th minute equaliser as champions St Dominick held leaders Saltash United Reserves to a 2-2 draw at Lovells Park.
The Doms trailed 2-0 with ten minutes to go, but were given a lifeline when Calum Courts was brought down and fellow dual-registered Callington player Kieran Ryall made no mistake.
Just as it appeared that the Ashes would head back down the A388 with three points, Blake Tancock put a ball in which Whittaker prodded in to spark delight on the home bench.
With second-placed Saltash Borough in cup action against league rivals Callington Town Reserves, which Cally won 2-1, they took the lead on 63 minutes via Liam Raglan, which was doubled ten minutes from time by Will Elliott.
Borough pulled one back two minutes into injury-time, but it was Cally who progressed.
Bottom side Gunnislake’s tough season continued as they were beaten 5-0 by visiting St Mawgan.
The North Cornwall club led 3-0 inside 21 minutes thanks to Jack Piper (6) and Craig Allen’s brace (17 and 21) before Harrie Tilston (72 and 76) added a double late on.
Polperro moved up to fifth following a 3-1 success over visiting North Petherwin.
The Greens were 2-0 up at the break following Tom Whitebrook’s double before sub Ethan Gwillam added a third 14 minutes from time. Owen Pennington got Petherwin’s goal.
Joe White was named man of the match.
Millbrook Reserves joined Polperro and North Petherwin on 29 points following a 2-2 draw in the local derby with their Torpoint Athletic counterparts at Jenkins Park.
The Brook went ahead on 44 minutes via an own goal before James Manuel levelled in injury-time.
George Mills then put the Point ahead midway through the second half, but sub Jamie Geraghty netted in stoppage time.
The other clash saw mid-table St Blazey Reserves see off Altarnun 2-0 at Blaise Park courtesy of a goal in each half from Isaac Rider and Harry Hambly.