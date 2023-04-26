Football results from Tuesday, April 25
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup semi-final at Ivybridge Town AFC: Liskeard Athletic 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 1.
SWPL Premier East: Teignmouth 0 Brixham 2.
SWPL Premier West: CALLINGTON TOWN 1 St Austell 2.
St Piran League East: GUNNISLAKE 10 LAUNCESTON RES 1, Millbrook Res 2 ST DOMINICK 3.
East Cornwall Premier League: St Dennis Res 1 Roche 1, Torpoint Athleitc Thirds 0 Liskeard Athletic Res 3.
North Devon League, Senior Division: Appledore Res 6 Ilfracombe Town Res 0. Intermediate Two: SHEBBEAR UNITED RES 3 Bideford AFC Thirds 7.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: AFC Exe 1 Broadclyst 0.