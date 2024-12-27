ST AUSTELL boss Chris Knight had mixed emotions despite his Lillywhites side earning a 4-2 victory at neighbours St Blazey in their Western League Premier Division Boxing Day clash.
The Lillywhites stormed into a 3-0 lead in the first half, but Jacob Rowe’s double set up a thrilling finale which ended with George Marris producing a goal of the season contender.
However, Knight wasn’t thrilled at the end, saying: “The only thing that matters is the result and we are delighted with it, but I thought we were poor today.
“Fair play to them, they surprised us with a 4-4-2 and it caught us out, but it’s harsh for me to moan about my players when we go 3-0 up and I wouldn’t swap them for anyone honestly.
“I was just disappointed with some points of today and that’s fine, the result is the result and that’s that. At 3-0 up I thought you can’t complain, we caught them on the counter and scored some good goals but I always felt we were a bit vulnerable and so it proved.
“In the end we made a meal of it but I can’t speak highly enough of my lads. I’d back them over anyone and they got the win we needed.
“I thought Henry Wilson looked head and shoulders the best player on show today, and both my full-backs were brilliant.
“I’d also credit Blazey. A lot is said about rivalry but I think they have more than enough to stay up, the day was brilliantly run with a great crowd; fair play to them.”
On Marris, Knight said: “George has been patient, we love him but his availability has been in and out.
“His finish says everything about him, pure quality – really happy for him; he’s got a huge role to play for us for the rest of the season.”