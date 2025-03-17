THE race to avoid finishing last in SWPL Premier West continued on Saturday with the bottom four all picking up points.
Millbrook moved three points clear of bottom side Launceston as they they eased past Bude Town 4-0 at Jenkins Park.
Home boss Rohan Brown made use of Saltash United’s weekend off in the Western League Premier Division by drafting in midfielder Kieran O’Melia and former favourite Rikki Shepherd up front and it paid off.
Millbrook took the lead on the half hour when O’Melia’s superb swinging cross was headed in by defender Abs Camara-Balde.
They doubled that advantage just before half-time when striker Lee Robinson blasted home a penalty.
The hosts ensured the three points as Shepherd notched twice in the final stages with assists coming from O’Melia and sub Ronnie Reynolds.
They do however remain two points behind Bodmin Town who produced a superb 2-1 success at Sticker.
The Town goals came from attackers Harry Probyn and Sam Eccleston either side of Tom Guest’s equaliser.
But with bottom side Launceston, who have a game in-hand on the Brook, drawing 2-2 with visiting Wadebridge Town, it’s all to play for.
Callington Town’s hopes of a top four finish took a blow as they were held to a 3-3 draw at out of form St Day.
Cally headed down to the West Cornwall-based villagers off the back of a 1-0 success at Bude Town, but found themselves 2-0 down inside 13 minutes.
Kevin McCallion pulled one back six minutes before the break and that seemed to inspire them as JJ Gill (56) and McCallion seemingly completed the turnaround.
But the hosts were awarded a hotly-disputed penalty for handball in the third minute of injury-time, and they made no mistake to earn a priceless point in their quest to stay clear of the bottom three.
Elsewhere in the division, Truro City Reserves produced a shock 2-1 success at Wendron United.
The Tinners took a 69th minute lead through Gabe Turpin before frontman Rob Wearne doubled the advantage 12 minutes later.
The Dron, who remain fifth but with games in-hand on Penzance, grabbed an injury-time consolation from the penalty spot.