Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, January 11
TORPOINT Athletic and St Blazey will resume their quest to pull away from trouble tomorrow with both sides having home games.
The Point, second bottom and just a point behind Blazey, welcome mid-table Paulton Rovers to the Mill knowing they need to start turning encouraging performances into points if they are to maintain their Step Five status.
A visit from Somerset-based Rovers will be seen as a winnable game, particularly as Blazey have a tough task against promotion-chasing Barnstaple Town at Blaise Park.
Barum head down from North Devon six points behind leaders Portishead Town, although Clevedon Town and Brixham, who meet in Somerset, are also involved in a fascinating race.
It means Blazey will face a Reds side desperate for points, so will need to be at their optimum to produce what would be the best result of their season.
St Austell have pulled away from trouble and could gatecrash the top half in the coming weeks.
The Lillywhites entertain strugglers Ilfracombe Town, who are five points clear of Blazey having played a game more.
Both Blazey and Torpoint will hope for a favour from their Cornish rivals who will start as favourites.
Saltash United are also aiming for mid-table after an underwhelming campaign so far, but the Ashes should rack up win number ten in their 27th game as strugglers Welton Rovers come to Kimberley Stadium.
Rovers arrive having lost all 25 games and have a goal difference of minus 116. When the two sides met last month, the Ashes ran out 4-0 winners at West Clewes.
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION FIXTURES (3pm): Brixham v Clevedon Town, Nailsea and Tickenham v Buckland Athletic, Oldland Abbotonians v Shepton Mallet, Saltash United v Welton Rovers, St Austell v Ilfracombe Town, St Blazey v Barnstaple Town, Street v Ivybridge Town, Torpoint Athletic v Paulton Rovers.