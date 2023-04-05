DAN Jennings scored a hat-trick against his former club as Liskeard Athletic crushed Bodmin Town 9-0 at Priory Park last night in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division.
It was Liskeard's first game since their 2-0 home defeat to title rivals St Blazey, and they took their frustration out on the hosts.
Liskeard led 4-0 at the break after goals by Ruben Kane, also against his old club, Harry Jeffery, Finn Bartlett and a Jennings penalty.
Jennings then made it 6-0 with two more goals, with another from the penalty spot, before further efforts from substitutes James Rowe and Ryan Richards, and Bartlett again, completed the rout.
Jennings is now the Peninsula League's top scorer this season so far with 31 goals.
Callington Town's home game with Dobwalls was called off not long before kick-off after the match referee deemed the pitch had still not recovered sufficiently from the recent bad weather to play on.
Callington are due to be at home to Launceston on Good Friday, with Bodmin entertaining Wadebridge, and Liskeard hosting Dobwalls, with all games having 11am kick-offs.