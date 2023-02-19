Cornwall FA have launched an investigation after yesterday's South West Peninsula League Premier West match between St Blazey and Bude Town at Blaise Park was abandoned after 62 minutes.
St Blazey were leading 1-0 at the time when referee Murat Kaymaz called a halt to proceedings after he had sent off both of Bude's managers.
He had also sent off Bude's Baga Mariko in the first half.
The SWPL said: "The match is neither counted nor re-scheduled at this time, the disciplinary department of the Cornwall FA will gather evidence and determine charges, and anyone charged has the right to respond.
"When charges are dealt with and the CCFA conclude their part, the League board will then reschedule or award the points, based on the outcome of those charges."