LISKEARD Athletic paid a high price for poor discipline as they failed to give chairman Roger Williams the send-off he deserved as they were well beaten 4-1 by Okehampton Argyle in the Walter C Parson SWPL League Cup final at a hot and sunny Pennygillam.
Williams is standing down after 14 years in the hot seat, but he will not have been happy with the way his side were largely the architects of their own downfall.
There was not a lot in it until Jack Podmore was adjudged to have pushed Oke's Harvey Newman inside the box in the 22nd minute by the referee's assistant as Luke Alden's free-kick sailed harmlessly by, and Alden slotted the penalty.
Podmore then got himself sin-binned for comments made to referee Bailey Walker as the players left the pitch at half-time, and while the Blues were still down to 10 men, an excellent pass by Luke Mortimore was finished off by Brad Ausden to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute.
Mortimore then all but killed the game off with a third in the 61st minute - which was the trigger for Liskeard to go into meltdown.
Harry Jeffery was sent off in the 64th minute, Jarrad Woods was sin-binned for dissent three minutes later, leaving Liskeard reduced to nine men, and three minutes after that, management duo Darren Gilbert and Martin Hodge were both yellow carded, before Hodge continued his protests and had the card upgraded to a red.
Liskeard pulled a goal back in the 81st minute when Newman was deemed to have fouled Liskeard substitute Finn Bartlett, and Premier West Golden Boot winner Dan Jennings fired home the spot-kick.
But Okehampton rubbed further salt into the wound in the 90th minute when substitute Ben Bickle latched onto a mistake by Blues skipper Dylan Peel to fire home a fourth goal and give the Premier East outfit a well-deserved victory in front of an impressive crowd of 534.
It was a sad way to end what has been a very good season for Liskeard.
