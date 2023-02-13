HOPE remains that the proposed merger between the Western League and South West Peninsula League could still take place.
The Western league Board met yesterday and the SWPl Board is meeting tonight to sit down and discuss their next moves.
The recent row that broke out has left clubs in limbo as to what is going to happen at the end of this season.
Before Saturday's games took place, the Western League Board issued a statement saying: "We understand clubs will be keen to update their supporters, coaches, players and volunteers on the proposed merger with the South West Peninsula League.
"Following our statement on Monday, we can confirm that conversations between the Leagues and the Football Association have been ongoing and we remain committed to finding a solution for clubs, particularly at Step 5, that overcomes the financial challenge of travel across the South West of England.
"The Board are meeting on Sunday to consider the current situation and our options going forward. Working with partners, we hope to make a statement early next week, setting out the way forward."