Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup second-round round-up
SOUTHERN League trio Helston Athletic, Falmouth Town and Mousehole are all through to the last eight after high-scoring victories during midweek.
While Helston and Mousehole thrashed Launceston and St Blazey respectively, holders Town were involved in the game of the round as they saw off SWPL Premier West leaders Newquay 5-3 at Bickland Park in a repeat of last year’s semi-final.
Falmouth took a fifth minute lead when defender Harrison Jewell struck a shot past stranded keeper Brodie Cole.
Within ten minutes the visitors were level through Jacob Grange’s tidy finish, but just six minutes later the hosts were back in front as striker Rubin Wilson held off a defender from a long ball over the top before making no mistake.
Cole excelled to keep the scoreline down before the break and within five minutes of the restart he was at it again to deny Wilson and Luke Barner.
On 51 minutes Andreas Calleja-Steyne belted home from inside the box for 3-1, but within three minutes Newquay pulled one back via Louis Price.
On 65 minutes a 25-yard rocket from the in-form Price brought Newquay level, but the hosts eventually showed the two-league gap between the two clubs.
Wilson headed in a corner on 72 minutes before being denied a fourth five minutes from time following a fine clearance on the line.
Oscar Massey rounded off the scoring in injury-time as Town progressed.
On the same evening, Mousehole won 6-1 at St Blazey to go through.
Jake Ash’s side led 1-0 at the break via Torin Ntege’s finish as Blazey made life difficult, but after the restart the Seagulls showed their class as it was 4-0 inside ten minutes.
Ntege’s second arrived on 48 minutes, Paulo Sousa made it 3-0 on 51 minutes and Ntege rounded off his hat-trick from the penalty spot.
The scoreline was added to via an own goal (68) and Ollie Challinor before Blazey got a consolation in injury-time through George Newton’s delightful chip.
Helston had an easy night’s work against visiting Launceston on Tuesday, winning 7-0.
Boss Matt Cusack named a near full-strength side as they look to regain the crown, but despite taking a ninth minute lead from defender Aaron Bentley, they had to wait until late in the half for further goals.
The prolific Jack Crago headed home on 39 minutes which was added to by the same player following an exquisite touch.
The Blues rung the changes after the break and the final four were scored by youngster Regan Hull and former Launceston striker Reece Thomson with a double apiece.
Liskeard Athletic are a side nobody will fancy facing in the last eight after they won 2-0 against St Day, held at Newquay.
Cam Patterson finished off a fine move on 32 minutes to put the Blues ahead before they added another.
Sticker made it through after seeing off Callington Town 2-1 at Burngullow Park.
After a slow start to the season the new-look villagers are starting to gel and took a 37thminute lead from right-back Fin Nancarrow.
Within a minute it was level as Kieran Ryall converted a penalty, but Sticker won it in the second half via the in-form Haiden Chapman on 65 minutes.
On Wednesday night, Penzance were made to pay for missed chances as Harrison Swatton’s extra-time goal gave Bude Town a 1-0 success at Penlee Park, while Wadebridge Town saw off an understrength Dobwalls outfit 2-1.
Jacob Smale put the hosts in front at half-time before Will Larsen scored following a free-kick.
But just as extra-time was approaching Kyle Flew set up James Hamson to send the Bridgers through.