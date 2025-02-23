By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 2 Bridgwater United 1
TORPOINT recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since early October as they came from behind to beat Bridgwater United 2-1 at The Mill.
Goals either side of the break from Gary Hird and Sam Hepworth got the job done as they continued their superb run of form which has seen them lose just once in 2025.
In the first ten minutes of the match both sides exchanged possession in the midfield but were unable to create a real chance until Elliott Crawford for the hosts found James Rowe with a great through ball to set up Ryan Richards, but his effort from 10 yards rebounded off the bottom of the post.
Just past the quarter-hour mark Sam Morgan crossed to Richards who headed the ball just wide at the far post.
A couple minutes before the half-hour mark the Robins took the lead when Mike Duffy weaved in and out of the home defence before firing home from 12 yards.
A few minutes later good build-up play by the Torpoint midfield got the ball to Curtis Damerell who laid the ball onto Richards on the wide right, but his shot was well-saved by Liam Kingston.
The hosts were now in the ascendancy and just before half-time a long ball by Crawford found Damerell who wentaround the keeper but is forced wide and his shot was cleared off the line by Brad Pfupa.
Bridgwater responded a minute later as Fin Koppa was released down the right by Duffy, but his shot from a tight angle went just over the crossbar.
In the second minute of first half stoppage time the hosts equalised when Damerell laid the ball onto Hird who ranthrough the Bridgwater defence and slotted past Kingston.
Three minutes after the break, Torpoint took the lead when a Crawford pinpoint free-kick on the edge of the area was met by Sam Hepworth, and he volleyed home from six yards.
A minute later as the hosts were looking to extend their lead, Morgan put in Damerell. His shot rebounded off the underside of the crossbar before the same player fired a shot narrowly wide.
Just before the hour mark, United’s Dylan Tate burst into action after just coming off the bench, seeing a shot from 15 yards from an acute angle well-saved by a diving Ryan Rickard.
On the 77th minute, the Point nearly went 3-1 up as a Crawford free-kick into the box caused plenty of chaos which ended with a visiting player clearing the ball off the line.
With five minutes remaining, home sub Joe Rapson had a shot from distance which went over the crossbar in the final chance of the afternoon.
Torpoint are now 13 points clear of second bottom St Blazey who saw their trip to Oldland Abbotonians postponed, and are now looking upwards starting with Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Paulton Rovers (3pm).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Fred Chapman, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Josh Pope; James Rowe (Mike Lucas, 85), Sam Morgan (Rory Simmons, 69), Jed Smale; Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards, Gary Hird (Joe Rapson, 77). Subs not used: Owen Haslam, George Mills.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Sam Hepworth.