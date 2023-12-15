TRURO City have made the permanent signing of defender Tom Harrison from Oxford City, writes Cameron Weldon.
It follows a successful loan spell for the 22-year-old at the club.
He joined Truro at the end of November on loan until January 2024, but after a number of impressive performances, City moved swiftly to secure his services on a permanent deal.
He started his career with Bristol City, where he came through the ranks and captained their under-23 side.
He had loan spells with Hereford, Weston-super-Mare and Chippenham Town before joining Gloucester City permanently in 2021.
After a year at Meadow Park, he joined Oxford and played a starring role as they achieved promotion to the National League.
Speaking on the deal, Harrison said: “I’m delighted. I’ve been here on loan for a few weeks and really enjoyed it.”
He continued: “The lads have been really welcoming. We've had a few decent results in there as well. I’m looking to push on now and am delighted to get the deal over the line.”