BODMIN Town have made their ninth signing of the summer by bringing in winger/wing-back Charlie Hardcastle from Toolstation Western League Premier Division side Torpoint Athletic.
Hardcastle returns to the club for a second spell after a successful period at Torpoint.
Hardcastle said: “I am excited to get back playing at Bodmin for a second spell.
“It is very clear Dane (Bunney) and the management team have ambitions to achieve things this season and hopefully I can help them do this.”
Meanwhile, Godwin Group, who were Bodmin’s home and away shirt sponsors last season, under their Godwin Developments and Godwin Capital companies, have agreed to renew their support for the 2023-24 season.
As part of this they wish to gift the home shirt sponsorship to a local charity in the hope that it will help highlight a worthwhile cause to a wider audience.
The club would like to hear of any suggestion for any local charities who you think would benefit from this opportunity.
If you are, or know of, a local charity who wish to be considered, email the club at [email protected] by June 30 with the name of the charity and a brief reason why you think you should be chosen.
An announcement will be made on Monday, July 10.
Bodmin are looking for a groundsman. If you are interested, contact Nick Giles at [email protected] or message the club’s social media pages.