LISKEARD Athletic are stepping up their search for a new goalkeeper after the unexpected departure of first choice custodian Luke Gwillam to Bideford.
Gwillam’s decision to join the Southern League Division One South club came out of the blue for the Lux Park club only two weeks after they had named him among those players retained for next season.
After the departure of Cory Harvey to Camelford last September, Gwillam became Liskeard’s number one and was a key part of the team which went on to win the South West Peninsula League Premier West title ahead of Elburton Villa.
The Blues created a league record by conceding only 16 goals all season with 15 clean sheets in 28 games.
For the club’s return to the Western League after 31 years, Gwillam was all set to start the season before Bideford’s approach.
A Liskeard statement said: “Luke came through (the junior section) at 16, had a spell away, and for the last six years we have watched you go from boy to man.
“What a way to sign off with a league title and the defensive record. One of our own.”
Gwillam wrote on social media: “Thank you to everyone involved with Liskeard Athletic for the last six years, including the support I received coming back from a big injury in 2024.
“It was the best way to bow out – by finally winning the league. Top club with top people. Wish nothing but the best. Always my home club.”
As one Gwillam departs, another returns to the club. Luke’s younger brother Ethan, a striker, has signed for Liskeard’s reserve side after leaving SWPL Premier West outfit Launceston.
The Blues have also lost the services of the versatile Jordan Powell, who provided vital experience through the middle of defence and midfield at crucial times of the campaign.
Joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “Jordan has been a huge part of the club on and off the pitch, from clean sheets to overhead kicks. A huge character, and proper leader.”
Liskeard have now lost five players from last season’s title-winning squad. Long-serving defender Matt Outtram has retired while striker Dan Jennings and the versatile Sam Gerken have joined Bodmin in the St Piran League.Their only additions so far have been Saltash United centre half Tyler Yendle and their former midfield man Calum Merrin, who made an outstanding contribution at Elburton Villa last season.
But the Blues have retained most of their key players, including the inspirational Matt Andrew and skipper Josh McCabe, while local boys Ben Collins and James Lorenz will continue their long association with the club.Left-back Josh Robins, who suffered a broken leg soon after joining Liskeard in February, is expected to be fit for the start of the new season.
Liskeard are back in pre season training with their first friendly away to St Austell on Wednesday, July 1 before they face neighbours Dobwalls at Lux Park on Saturday July 4.
The following Saturday (July 11) sees them entertain Southern League Division One outfit Exmouth Town before visiting SWPL Premier West side Millbrook on Thursday, July 16 which is sandwiched either side of trips to Callington Town and Willand Rovers on successive Tuesdays (14 and 21).
The Western League season starts on Saturday July 25 with the fixtures expected to be released before this weekend.
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