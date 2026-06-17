NEWQUAY boss Shaun Middleton has bolstered his attacking options for the upcoming Western League Premier Division campaign with the signing of former Falmouth Town and Mousehole attacker Tim Nixon.
Nixon, 33, arrives having spent the last three seasons at Mousehole in the Southern League - and will look to bring plenty of goals and assists to Mount Wise as the Peppermints aim to better last season’s sixth-placed finish.
On the signing, Middleton said: “Tim is a player I’ve had my eye on ever since becoming manager of Newquay Football Club. I’ve spoken to him a few times over the years, but he’s been playing at Southern League level. He comes to us with a fantastic reputation, having been part of very successful teams at Falmouth and Mousehole.
“Tim is an excellent footballer who enjoys getting on the ball and playing the game the right way. He’s an intelligent player, and I believe he’ll be a massive asset for us this season. I’m really looking forward to working with him.
“Just as importantly, he’s a great lad and will be a brilliant fit within our group. He’ll settle in straight away and I’m sure he’ll make a big impact both on and off the pitch.”
Jason Waterman, director of football, added: “Tim is a technically accomplished attacking midfielder who gives us something different in the final third.
“He’s capable of playing across a number of roles in that attacking unit, which gives us real flexibility, and his experience from higher levels of the game is exactly the kind of quality we want running through this squad. He’s someone who can open teams up and make things happen in tight spaces, and from everything we know he will settle in quickly with the group. We’re pleased to have him.”
Nixon himself believes the move has come at the perfect time.
He said: “I’ve spoken to Middsy over the years about coming here, and I think this time is the right time. I’m fairly local, I don’t live too far away, and a lot of factors lined up this season. I’ve admired what the club’s been doing on and off the pitch over the last couple of years. It’s a club on the up, the town gets behind it, and I’m really looking forward to it.
“The group had its first Western League season last year, and I think we can really push on and maybe get a play-off position. The ambition is high and I want to be a part of that.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.