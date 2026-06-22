ST AUSTELL have continued their incredible recruitment drive under new bosses Chris Knight and Olly Brokenshire by persuading Falmouth Town striker Rubin Wilson to drop down two leagues to join the Poltair outfit.
The Lillywhites have been placed back in the South West Peninsula League Premier West for the new campaign by the FA having been expelled from the Western League Premier Division due to ground problems, but the Saints legends have been busy putting together a squad which will be the favourites for the title.
Wilson’s ex- team-mate at Falmouth, goalkeeper Morgan Coxhead will be in goal, while at the back, Tom Whipp arrives having been at Helston and Sticker last term, and Rhys Hooper returns to the game after a year out.
Attacking player Lewie Rendle, a bright spark in an incredibly difficult campaign last time out has returned to the club, as has club legend and former captain Neil Slateford who has rejoined having helped Barnstaple Town secure promotion to the Southern League.
A change in job circumstances meant the veteran couldn’t commit, but he is sure to rip up the division.
Four other players with history at the club are also back.
The versatile Martyn Duff is also back and can fit in either in midfield or at left-back, as is versatile attacker Kieron Bishop who has recently been at Wadebridge Town and St Blazey.
Central midfielder Noah Teagle will add bite to the midfield, while Kyle Marks, who started the season at St Day before plying his trade in the Western League with Helston Athletic, will add plenty of dynamism in attack. He can play in a variety of positions.
The club have also announced that Phil Hutchings will be joined by Lea Cooper and Steve Kellow as managers of the reserves side who will play in St Piran League Premier Division East.
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