ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 20
ST JUST opened up a 19-point gap over bottom side Grampound Road following a convincing 69-run success over the Roadies at Cape Road on Saturday.
The hosts, who started the day eight points ahead, saw openers Neil Curnow (34) and Scott Harvey (35) set the platform before spinner Tom Fox-Dean’s 4-28 turned the tide.
But Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe (43) was joined by veteran skipper Gareth May (37) to put on 80 in a total of 184 all out, that despite Tom Orpe’s (3-49) late wickets.
Antony Angove made a quickfire 30, but from 76-2 the Roadies slipped to 88-5 and eventually 115 all out as spinners Edirisinghe (2-9), Phil Nicholas (2-24) and May (4-12) ran through the lower order despite 22 from Alex Rust.
Liam Lindsay struck his third hundred of the summer as leaders Callington beat Redruth by 148 runs at Moores Park.
The South African eventually fell for 105 (129 balls, eight fours three sixes) having shared stands with Matt Thompson (22), Chris Dent (28) and Matt Whalley (29) in a total of 237-9 despite fine 10-over spells from youngsters Ethan Best (1-20) and Harley Stevens (3-40).
The Reds were 46-2 with Ellis Whiteford (20) and Toby Whiteford (43) set after an early brace from Ben Ellis (2-9), but it soon become the Whalley show as the young left-arm spinner took 5-21 from just 5.2 overs. Mohammed Danyaal kept up his fine form with 3-21.
Penzance are up to second, 18 points behind, after a workmanlike success at Helston.
Skipper Christian Purchase returned to form with 57, but off-spinner Lewis Stephens (3-43) instigated a collapse to 89-4.
However, Penzance battled up to 215-9, helped by 37 from South African overseas Grant Thomson and 40 not out from number eight Alex Ridd.
Tom Dinnis’ 3-25 reduced the Blues to 35-3, but they did eventually reach 181 all out through Mark Jenkin (45), Aussie Jayden Mitchell (36) and Stephens’ 31 from number nine. Thomson claimed 3-28 from his 10-over spell.
St Austell ended a four-match losing run with a 36-run success against Camborne at Wheal Eliza.
Rowen Taplin made 60 of the first 79 runs, and contributions from Connor Cooke (21), Alex Bone (43), Nadeera Balasooriya (48) and Gary Bone (22) helped the Saints make 216-9 as Dinuka Dilshan (3-26) and skipper Alfie Macdonald (2-40) shared five.
Camborne were well-placed at 66-1 with Dilshan (36) going well, but his departure to countryman Balasooriya (2-33), sparked a collapse to 81-5.
Liam Weeks’ excellent form continued with 56, but they couldn’t accelerate in a total of 180-9. Gary Bone was brilliant for his 2-18, while Adam Snowdon’s 3-39 proved key.
Wadebridge bounced back from their defeat at Callington against Werrington, helped by a heroic display from Lachlan Crump.
Sam Hockin (3-23), with the help of Dan Barnard (4-24) reduced the Swans to 25-4, before Adam Hodgson’s quick brace had the Swans at 65-6.
However, Aussie Crump, who made 106 from 135 balls (four fours, four sixes), was joined by skipper Kelvin Snell (42) as they rallied up to 196 all out.
Werrington were well set at 124-3 with Thulina Dilshan (22) and Paul Smith (35) in, but Crump’s (3-7 off 2.5) triple-wicket maiden sparked a remarkable collapse as the final seven wickets fell for just 15. Left-arm spinner Matt Lawrence took 4-29.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.