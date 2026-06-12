ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 13
Callington (1) v Wadebridge (2)
NO PRIZES guessing the match of the day in the top-flight tomorrow with the winners knowing that they will lead the table come Saturday night.
Callington were left frustrated by their clash at St Just being called off which was the only game not to get started last weekend in the division, and Wadebridge took advantage with a fine four-wicket victory over champions Penzance.
Cally have a couple of late calls to make due to a school match and a fitness concern, while Wadebridge name a full-strength 11 for the second straight week as they look to close the 10-point gap.
CALLINGTON (PREDICTED): Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson (wkt), Chris Dent, Ollie Allsop, Joe White, Ben Allsop, Jake Rowe, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
Werrington (3) v St Just (9)
WERRINGTON would be within a point of top spot if they could have chased 138 at Helston last weekend, however a poor performance with the bat means they dropped to third ahead of tomorrow’s visit from St Just.
It’s been an up and down start from the visitors who, after beating Penzance on matchday two, followed it up with three straight defeats before last week’s cancellation with Callington.
Both sides – two of the most successful clubs in the Premier’s history – need the points for different reasons.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, George Rickard, Ben Smeeth, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
ST JUST (PREDICTED): Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey, Ellis May, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Logan Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Joe Gore, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
Grampound Road (10) v St Austell (7)
THREE straight defeats for St Austell means the Saints have it all to do in their quest for a maiden Premier League crown, already sitting 32 points behind Callington.
Comfortable defeats to Werrington and Callington were followed by a smash and grab from Redruth who timed their chase to perfection late on to snatch victory in a clash reduced to 20 overs.
However, nearby at Grampound Road, who the Saints beat in the Hawkey Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night, the Roadies are already 18 adrift of second bottom St Just after being well beaten at Camborne last Saturday.
The Roadies give a Premier League debut to promising young seamer Jake Harding-Byrne, but while they have plenty of batting, their bowling resources are stretched with spinner Tom Fox-Dean absent and Ben Sleeman again missing.
St Austell make just one change from last weekend as seamer Matt Lloyd comes in for unavailable batsman Curtis Dalby.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Phillips, Harry Gregory (wkt), Alex Lean, Ravi Karunarathna, Jack Mingo, Chris Willett, Lewis Sanders, Jake Harding-Byrne, David Neville.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman, Rowen Taplin, Connor Cooke, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
Penzance (5) v Camborne (4)
NOT many, if anybody, would have had promoted Camborne and champions Penzance being level on points after a third of the season, but they meet at St Clare with that being the case.
Penzance have been awarded the full 20 points following a league meeting over the recent abandonment at Redruth where the umpires ruled that the run-ups were unsafe.
That allows them to sit on 74 points, 19 behind leaders Callington.
However, they need to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at title rivals Wadebridge, while Camborne head west off the back of a third straight home win – this time against Grampound Road to add their successes against Helston and Redruth.
PENZANCE (PREDICTED): Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Basil Akram, Grant Thomson, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Ollie Rayner, Tom Dinnis, Will Moore, Jonny Ludlam, Ben Fletcher.
CAMBORNE (PREDICTED): Liam Weeks (wkt), Dinuka Dilshan, Martin Jenkin, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Scott Kellow, Jamie Goldsworthy, Jordan Harvey, William Macdonald, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
Redruth (8) v Helston (6)
REDRUTH welcome Helston having been deducted 10 points from the Penzance abandonment, but go into the fixture in buoyant mood following a superb late victory at St Austell last week.
Heroics at the end from Craig Williams (24no) and Harley Stevens (13no) saw them chase down the Saints’ 147 with an over to spare, despite 29 being required off the last 18 deliveries.
Helston also enjoyed a fine success as they beat Werrington, helped by the brilliance of spin-bowling all-rounder Bryn Evans.
He made 50 from just 40 balls in a last wicket stand of 46 with Ryan Tonkin to set Werrington 138 to win, and then he and fellow spinner Harry Saunders shared six wickets as the North Cornwall side were rolled out for just 104.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Ellis Whiteford, Attyab Ahmad, Elliot Stoddard, Connor Poulton, Jack Hale, Jack Pengilly (wkt), Ethan Best, Harley Stevens, Liam Norwell (capt), Jamie Veall.
HELSTON (PREDICTED): Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Karl Leathley, Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Harry Saunders, Sunny Osmont, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Ryan Tonkin.
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