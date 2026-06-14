ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 13
LEADERS Callington extended their advantage to 16 points after seeing off Wadebridge by five wickets at a sun-drenched Moores Park.
The Swans arrived in East Cornwall off the back of a fine four-wicket success over Penzance, but after choosing to bat found themselves in big trouble at 58-4 despite twenties from Lachlan Crump and Matt Rowe.
However, the innings was rebuilt by James Turpin and Callum Wilson, both of who made sixties, the former being the aggressor as he struck Chris Dent for three successive sixes before falling next ball for 62.
Wilson, slow to start with, caught up as wickets fell at the other end as they eventually reached 201-9. Dent claimed 5-59, while Mohammed Danyaal was the pick with 3-25 from his 10.
It was game on in the chase as Cally slipped to 100-4 when Dent was bowled by the impressive Matt Lawrence (3-32) despite 41 from Liam Lindsay, but after that it became the Jake Rowe show as the county all-rounder made 72 not out as they got home with seven balls to spare.
Werrington produced an epic late comeback to see off second bottom St Just at Ladycross.
The West Cornwall outfit chose to field and the decision paid off as the hosts found themselves 70-4 in the 23rd over with Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe taking 2-17.
Werrington rallied via fifties from former skippers Paul Smith (62) and Ben Smeeth (50), but a score of 218-7 was well under par.
St Just looked to time their chase, and although slow to start with set the platform as they reached 161-3 with 10 overs remaining.
Logan Curnow went for a quickfire 21, but skipper Gareth May’s 23 provided the foil for Neil Curnow (107) who reached his century off 125 balls.
But the drama was still to come as having got the equation down to 11 off the final three overs, May was adjudged lbw and Curnow holed out on the offside boundary.
The final over bowled by Adam Hodgson (2-35) started with seven needed, but just four were forthcoming.
Elsewhere in the division, Tom Dinnis took 5-31 as champions Penzance bounced back in style by demolishing a weakened Camborne by eight wickets at St Clare.
Camborne were going okay at 36-2, but Liam Weeks’ departure for 29 saw them slip to just 73 all out. Jack Paull was 32 not out in reply.
Grampound Road are off the mark with a local derby success over St Austell who fell to a fourth straight defeat.
Rowen Taplin batted all the way through for the Saints in a total of 242-5, making 103 not out.
However, having been 51-3 in the 18th over, the acceleration came from Nadeera Balasooriya (37) and skipper Alex Bone who suffered an injury which meant he didn’t keep.
However, on the batting-friendly tracks at Grampound Road, that total was knocked off with ease.
The top three of Antony Angove (34), Tom Orpe (30) and Harry Phillips (22) all made starts, but brilliant unbeaten seventies from wicketkeeper Harry Gregory (74no) and Sri Lankan pro Ravi Karunarathna (70no) moved the Roadies to within eight points of safety.
The other game saw former county star Liam Norwell lead from the front in Redruth’s comeback success over Helston.
At 78-5 the Blues were on top, however Norwell’s rapid 82 from 56 balls guided them to 214 all out. Jack Hale (30) and Jack Pengilly (14) chipped in as Ryan Tonkin (3-34) and Bryn Evans (2-32) shared five wickets.
Helston’s batting has been a problem all season and was again as they slipped to 32-5 with Jamie Veall (4-29) running riot.
They did scramble up to 105 all out for a second batting point via Steve Jenkin (24), Harry Saunders (19) and a pair of 11s from Ryan Tonkin and last man Liam Frew, but they were well beaten.
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