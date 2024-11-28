SATURDAY’S SWPL Premier West clash between Truro City Reserves and Liskeard Athletic has been switched to Lux Park for a 3pm kick-off.
This is due to issues with the generators that provide power to the new ground at the Truro City Stadium.
The return match will now be played on Saturday, March 1 at Langarth.
SWPL fixture secretary Phil Hiscox said: “My thanks to Liskeard Athletic for agreeing to the switch (luckily reserve team not affected) and to Luke Wilkes for help with appointing match officials.”