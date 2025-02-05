St Piran League Division Four East – Saturday, February 1
NEWQUAY Thirds continue to set a fabulous pace at the top after easing past bottom side Lifton Reserves 3-0 on Saturday.
The Peppermints went ahead seven minutes in via Alfie Treweek, and although they had to be patient, second half goals from Finley Britcliffe (57) and Cameron Law (70) moved them on to 40 points from just 14 games.
Grampound ensured the seven-point gap between them and Padstow stayed at seven points after winning their clash 2-0.
United do have four games in-hand but a goal in each half from Gavin Boon and Kiall Maugham got the job done.
Kilkhampton moved level on points with Padstow and with two games in-hand on Grampound after easing past their Pensilva counterparts 5-0 at Lamb Park.
The in-form Liam Bunning helped himself to two with James Dart, Chris Ward and Adam Meaney also on the scoresheet.
At the bottom, North Hill picked up a priceless victory, a 2-0 away success at St Blazey Thirds, while St Neot and Launceston Development played out a 2-2 draw at Callington Community College.
Alfie Freeman grabbed a brace for the away side.