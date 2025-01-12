By Gareth Davies
TRURO City’s draw at Eastbourne Borough in National League South was ‘fair’, says coach Matt Godfree.
With both John Askey and Stewart Yetton watching from the stands, operations on the touchline were overseen by Godfree and defender Ben Adlesbury.
And after being on the back foot during the opening exchanges, City grew into the game and dominated the opening stanza as Tom Harrison struck the post.
The second half saw a much-improved showing from Eastbourne, but they failed to test City custodian Dan Lavercombe. At the other end, Billy Palfrey’s glancing header was the closest Truro came to breaking the deadlock.
“It is a fair point,” Godfree said at full-time. “They started well and we started poorly - I thought we looked like rabbits in the headlights at times in the first 10 or 15 minutes.
“We didn’t really impose ourselves on Eastbourne and they managed to break on us a few times. From that point on, though, we controlled the first half and Tom Harrison hit the post with a header.
“He’s had another header that has gone just wide and Tyler had a couple of shots so on the balance of play, I think we stole the first half, both in terms of possession and chances created.
“We go in at 0-0 and I thought after half-time the icy conditions played a big part in the game because boys weren’t sure the way the pitch would play. That broke the play up a bit for us and if I am being honest, that put us under pressure in the last 10 or 15 minutes.
“They had a few good chances, but overall it is a fair point, a good point even, as most teams come here and don’t get anything.
“We would have taken a point before the game for sure.”