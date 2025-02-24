By Kevin Marriott at Burngullow Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST
Sticker 0 Liskeard Athletic 1
MAX Gilbert’s fifth minute strike at Burngullow Park on Saturday was enough to give promotion-chasing Liskeard a precious three points in their pursuit of leaders Newquay.
The Blues had hoped that Gilbert’s fierce low drive from the edge of the penalty area would open the way for a big win, but in the end one goal was enough.
The value of a clean sheet was underlined here, with central defenders Josh McCabe and Scott Sanders in outstanding form.
Liskeard were far from their best, especially in an increasingly frustrating second half, but if they achieve what they want to achieve at the end of April they won’t worry how they played at Sticker in February.
With Newquay’s game at St Day washed out, the Blues closed the gap on them to six points with a game in hand at the business end of the campaign.
Liskeard, who gave prolific former St Blazey and Torpoint Athletic striker Luke Cloke his debut, came out of the blocks quickly.
Gilbert’s goal was followed three minutes later by a good chance for Dan Jennings and it took a fine save with his legs by Howie Evans to prevent the visitors going 2-0 ahead.
Then a misunderstanding in the Sticker defence left Evans out of position on the edge of his penalty area, leaving Jennings with an opportunity from 20 yards, but his shot went just wide of an unguarded net.
As the Blues continued to pile on the pressure they had another good chance after 22 minutes when Cloke beat the offside trap to burst clear but in a one-on-one with Evans, but his shot was kept out by the keeper’s left leg.
Having dominated the first half, Liskeard made another quick start to the second period with Jennings bursting clear along the right, but none of his team-mates could react to his superb ball into the six-yard box.
It was a surprise to see Jennings substituted on the hour, and after his exit the Blues’ threat waned as Sticker started to enjoy their best period of the game.
Top-scorer Haiden Chapman, who had been kept quiet, suddenly burst into action in the 66th minute with a mazy run which took him into the penalty area. But his left foot shot lacked pace and was comfortably saved.
A minute later there was a better chance for the home side as Connor Wharton was played in and it took an excellent save with his legs by Luke Gwillam to prevent an equaliser.
Liskeard had lost their rhythm and were now struggling to keep the ball as Sticker continued to search for an equaliser. The closest they came was eight minutes from time when Guest saw his goal-bound header cleared inside the six-yard box.
The Blues also gave a debut to midfield man former Helston favourite Tyler Elliott, who is suspended from playing in the Southern League with his new club Tavistock, but allowed to play in other leagues.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam, Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Outtram (Ben Collins 70), Tyler Elliott, Scott Sanders, Macauley Thorp (Tallan Burns 70), Will Gilbert, James Lorenz (Finn Bartlett, 90), Luke Cloke, Dan Jennings (Cameron Patterson, 61), Max Gilbert.
Liskeard Athletic man of the match: Josh McCabe.