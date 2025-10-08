By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (TUESDAY)
Saltash United 4 Helston Athletic 1
JAYDEN Gilbert produced a man-of-the-match performance to inspire fifth-placed Saltash to an emphatic victory over Cornish rivals Helston Athletic at a balmy Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Ashes were on fire in a four-goal first half which left sixth in the table Helston reeling, although they rallied well in the second half.
Saltash were on the front foot from the start and when Gilbert was tripped by keeper Morgan Jones in the third minute, Ben Goulty stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.
Helston thought they had equalised in the 12th minute when a curling corner caused problems under the bar and the ball came close to going over the line, but a linesman waved play on.
It turned out to be a turning point because two minutes later Saltash doubled their lead with Gilbert firing home from 12 yards after good work along the right by Reece Thomson.
Gilbert then almost scored a ‘goal of the season’ contender after 29 minutes as he ran straight through the Helston defence, leaving several players in his wake, but his shot was well-blocked by keeper Jones.
Four minutes later it was a case of anything you can do I can do better as Joe Preece won possession 30 yards out, ran into the penalty area and smashed a right foot shot which went in off a post to make it 3-0.
Saltash continued to run riot and a 38th minute attack along the left ended with Kieran O’Melia’s superb cross being met by Gilbert, whose shot was brilliantly saved by Jones.
But the Ashes were not to be denied for much longer as Gilbert rounded off a fantastic first half display with a stunning fourth goal four minutes before the break.
With his back to goal 30 yards out, Gilbert chipped the ball over two defenders and was through on goal. He took the ball forward to the edge of the penalty area before curling a magnificent shot wide of Jones into the net.
The Ashes went off to the dressing room to a deserved standing ovation and the only danger for the second half was complacency.
To their credit Helston came out on the front foot and reduced the arrears within 10 minutes when a superb cross from the right by Liam Higgins was converted at the far post by Olly Redd.
The visitors continued to press and carved out several half chances but they were unable to further reduce the arrears.
Saltash’s opportunities were limited but they should have scored a fifth goal in the 74th minute when a superb cross from O’Melia picked out Thomson arriving in the six-yard box, but he lifted his shot over.
Helston’s hopes were finally ended when Matt Searle was sin-binned in the 85th minute.
Meanwhile Gilbert’s brilliant night was slightly tarnished in the 90th minute by a yellow card despite the fact that he won the ball superbly in a 50-50 challenge.
That he was still competing so strongly at that stage showed what a performance he had put in.
SALTASH UNITED: Leo McCormick; Max Everall, Alfie Wotton (Tom Huyton, 63), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia (Rhys Connew, 76), Fin Wilkes, Jayden Gilbert, Reece Thomson (Ben Waters, 76), Joe Preece (Cole Fisher, 65). Sub not used: Lee Britchford.
Man-of-the-match: Jayden Gilbert (Saltash United).
