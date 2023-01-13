Callington Town manager Shaun Vincent has welcomed the return of midfielder Gino Garside to Marshfield Parc.
Garside was one of several Cally players who left the club last summer to join their South West Peninsula League Premier West rivals St Blazey, including Lewis Russell and top scorer Luke Cloke.
However, he has now decided to join up again with Vincent.
"I'm thrilled to have Gino back. We lost him as part of the mini exodus to St Blazey and he was a big loss, an all-action, goalscoring midfielder, and we've found that part difficult this season," Vincent told the Cornish Times.
"The squad is more settled now after the rebuild of pre-season, and adding Gino back into the fold is a welcome boost.
"Our results have been inconsistent, beating Liskeard then losing to Launceston, so hopefully players of Gino's calibre allows us to address that slightly."