DOBWALLS joint boss Brad Gargett felt his side were ‘good value for their win’ after producing a superb 1-0 victory at leaders Newquay in SWPL Premier West on Saturday.
Striker Josh Johnson got all the important goal just before half-time when he finished into an unguarded net following a set piece.
The villagers held on relatively comfortably after the break, helped by Alex Cole’s late red card for two bookable offences.
Reflecting on the afternoon which was achieved in front of a season’s best crowd at Mount Wise of 403, Dobwalls joint manager Brad Gargett said: “Newquay are a really strong team who we really respect, and they have won every home game this season (10 in a row, including a cup win).
“We talked before the game and midweek about certain important aspects of the game. I think we were able to keep them in areas of the pitch that we wanted and dealt with their set pieces which is a strength for them with their quality of both delivery and to get on the end of it.
“We competed well all over the pitch and it was a team performance.
“I thought we were good value for the win in the end with their keeper Brodie (Cole) forced into more action than ours, making some good stops and nterventions.
“After last week we couldn’t have asked for a tougher test for the lads to showcase what we are about and they did that so I’m delighted for them.”
The result leaves Newquay six points clear at the top of the table, but now having played twice more than Liskeard Athletic who they still have to play twice.
For Dobwalls, who were beaten 2-1 by Liskeard eight days earlier, they have faced the top two twice and can really attack the final 12 games of the season.