FALMOUTH Town have signed former Penzance forward, Oscar Massey.
Massey joins Town after short spells at SWPL side Penzance, having scored six goals from his opening eight games for the Magpies, and most recently Barsnstaple, where he bagged himself an impressive nine goals in 10 games.
Prior to that, Massey worked his way through the Plymouth Argyle youth system, making his professional debut before moving to League Two side Swindon Town.
Massey becomes the second new forward to join Town, following the recent signing of Rubin Wilson from Helston Athletic.
“I chose to join Falmouth as I saw it as a big opportunity and stepping stone in my career to progress and improve. It’s a great club with a lot of history” Massey told falmouthtownafc.co.uk. “There is a great togetherness at this club on and off the field and i’m very excited to be involved in”.
"I feel I’ll bring a threat in behind to the team along with goals, i will run at defenders and will be direct towards goal. I hope to get Falmouth as high as possible in the league and compete for as many trophies as possible, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans and their support is massive to this club."
Delighted Falmouth first-team manager Andrew Westgarth commented: "I have been disappointed to miss out on Oscar on a couple occasions this season and had to be patient
“We played Penzance in a friendly pre-season and he definitely caught my eye and I have kept tabs on him since. We have played Barnstaple three times in about a month so we have certainly seen enough of each other.
“We have made a solid start to the season but if we want to be successful we need competition and goals at the top end of the pitch.
"He fits the profile perfectly for us. A local lad, great age, an eye for goal. Hopefully he can continue where he left off at Penzance and Barnstaple and be a real success at Town”