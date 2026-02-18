NEWQUAY Reserves took a giant step towards the St Piran League Division One East title after edging a five-goal thriller at second-placed Nanpean Rovers.
The Peppermints had the luxury of utilising first-teamers Dan Carne and Harry Richards, while several of their promising youngsters were also in action at The Bottoms as they won it through Boyd Mallinder, Ben Shaw and sub Caleb Eguaoje.
For the hosts, who are now 10 points behind with two games in-hand, Zachary Best netted a brace.
Pensilva, along with Boscastle and St Teath are also in the race for promotion, albeit with lots of games to catch up on, however the Pens secured a 5-0 victory from their short trip to St Dominick which included a hat-trick from Kyle Hutchings. He opened the scoring in the sixth minute before doubling the advantage just four minutes into the second half.
The game was then sealed for good in a seven-minute spell just after the hour as Hutchings notched his third on 63 minutes before Ryan Chapman and sub Jacob Hobson rounded off the scoring.
Elsewhere in the division, St Newlyn East were beaten 1-0 at fellow mid-table side Dobwalls Reserves, while youngster Dan Udo’s hat-trick gave Torpoint Athletic Thirds a 4-2 success at a Lifton side who moved the game to the 3G pitch at Launceston College.
The two sides couldn’t be separated when they went into half-time at 2-2 which included goals from Isaac Parnell and Liam Rich for the hosts, but sub Josh Gerson put the visitors ahead after 56 minutes before Udo guaranteed victory in injury-time.
Division Two East saw just two games as both Gorran and Tregony secured emphatic home wins.
Gorran eased past Week St Mary 5-2, while Biscovey’s short journey down the A390 saw them lose 7-1.
Tregony’s scorers included Joseph Rogers and a brace from Teo Toms, but it was sub Ryan Morcom that helped himself to a hat-trick. Biscovey replied through top-scorer Dean Dingle.
Newquay Thirds extended their advantage at the top of the Division Three East summit with a 3-1 success over bottom side North Petherwin Resverves at Godolphin Way.
James Deacy, Amari Mitchell-Holland and Shkar Salih were all on target for the hosts who are five points clear of Padstow United having played three more games.
Kilkhampton Reserves edged home 3-2 against visiting St Merryn with all the goals coming in the first half.
John Murt’s brace had the visitors in a good position inside the first 15 minutes, but the Lambs came back into it and won it via Chris Ward and Keith Feltham’s brace.
Delabole United, the best of the rest in third, were thrashed 6-0 at Looe Town Reserves as the hosts scored a further five times in 20 minutes after taking a 24th minute lead through Sean Caudwell.
He grabbed another two with Joshua Pearn netting twice before the break, while Aden Pike added the sixth late in the second half.
Continuing the theme of home wins, Bodmin Dragons and St Neot both secured three points in their familiar surroundings in the bottom tier.
Liam Jones and Jack Gilbert both scored in the first half with the same two on target after the restart as St Neot saw off Lostwithiel Reserves 4-1, while Bodmin edged out Gerrans and St Mawes United Reserves thanks to Josh Bourn and Daryl Knight. Luke Bilkey was Gerrans’ scorer.
