BUCKLAND Athletic have added former Saltash United player-boss Danny Lewis to their management team, and also signed Ashes midfielder Callum Watson.
It was widely predicted Lewis would join up with his good friend and former Ashes team-mate Dan Hart, the Buckland manager, when Lewis stood down from his role at Waterways Stadium at the end of the season.
Now the move to Homers Heath has been confirmed, with Lewis returning to the club where he was captain until he left in the 2013-14 season, after making 152 appearances and scoring 26 goals.
Lewis commented to the Buckland website: "Buckland is a club I have always been excited about and a club I hold close to my heart.
"I've always been made to feel welcome here and this is now an opportunity to remain in management but return to Homers Heath alongside Dan.
"This club has plenty of ambition and I am looking forward to contributing to make this a special season and at a special place."
Lewis joins the existing management team of Hart, Craig Hutcheson, Pedro Castro Silva and Paige Burrows.
Hart commented: "To be able to bring Danny back to Buckland is something I'm extremely proud of. We are close friends, have been team-mates before in a successful environment and share a very similar outlook on how the game should be played.
"He is a winner and his loyalty to the clubs he has represented is unquestionable. I'm very excited to get to work with Danny, the fantastic group of players we already have and the new additions to come in."
Buckland director of football Adam Castle was involved at the club during Lewis' first stint at Buckland, and said: "When managing the reserve side in 2013, Danny was clearly a leader within the first team and so it is no surprise that he's gone on to be involved in management.
"Having Danny back at the club should give everyone a boost and this step is a reminder to both the players and supporters that our goal this season, more than ever before, is promotion."