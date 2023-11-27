STEVE Flack has stepped down as manager of South West Peninsula League Premier West strugglers Sticker.
It follows their 4-2 defeat at Bude Town on Saturday, which leaves them second from bottom of the table, with only one win from their 19 league games this season.
A club statement issued this evening said: "Sticker AFC would like to place on record their thanks to Steve Flack for his hard work over the last four seasons as he steps down as first-team manager.
"In the circumstances, and for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Richie Nancarrow (manager) and Paul Cox (coach) will be in charge of first-team affairs.
"Sticker Football Club are now actively looking, and expressions of interest are invited, for a new management team to assume responsibility and take the club forward from the end of the current season."