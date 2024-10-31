By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Callington Town 4 Camelford 1
CALLINGTON moved to within five points of the top of the table on Tuesday night with an emphatic victory over struggling Camelford.
Cally were 3-0 up in 36 minutes with goals from Kieran Ryall (24), Calum Courts (34) and Alex Jacob.
And although Kenan Nicholas reduced the arrears five minutes before half-time, striker Kev McCallion restored Cally’s three-goal advantage three minutes after the break.
The first goal came when McCallion cleverly sent Jacob clear of the defence before he squared the ball for Ryall to slide in and score.
Ten minutes later Jacob got his second assist after driving inside from the right wing to slip Courts through one-on-one and he passed the ball into Josh Colwill’s bottom corner.
Jacob then got himself onto the scoresheet two minutes later as Ryall spotted his run in behind the defender and was able to play a clever ball to put him through before calmly making no mistake.
Camelford pulled one back five minutes before the break with what was possibly a cross from Nicholas that looped over goalkeeper Jake Mead-Crebin in freak circumstances.
But Cally put the game to bed within three minutes of the restart when McCallion headed home a Ryall free-kick, and that was the end of the scoring.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebin, Jamie Rowlands, JJ Gill (Ben Langton 72), Rhys Lindsell, Harry Southcott (capt) (Harvey Barrett 46; Fin Skews 54), Fin Newman, Alex Jacob, Calum Courts, Kevin McCallion (Kieran Prescott 67), Connor Pritchard-Lee, Kieran Ryall (Will Elliott 69).
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill; Martin Haynes, Sam Wade (capt), Shane Looker, Josh Smith; Kenley Dyson, Ross Beare, Andy Boxall; Olly Taylor, Josh Insley, Kenan Nicholas. Subs: Ryelee Deignan (gk), Bailee Deignan, Charlie Hambly, Josh Caddy, Dan Hocking.
Menof the match: Callington Town – Alex Jacob; Camelford – Josh Smith.