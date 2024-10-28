By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
BridgwaterUnited 1 Saltash United 2
KIERAN O’Melia scored twice on his 50th appearance as Saltash maintained their impressive away form by collecting three points at Fairfax Park on Saturday.
The young winger has now scored 21 goals for the Ashes and continues to prove he is not out of place at this level.
He gave Saltash the perfect start by scoring after only 22 seconds and after Liam Winter had equalised from a direct free kick in the 13th minute, he netted what proved to be the winner three minutes after half-time.
The game also marked striker Rikki Shepherd’s first start of the season after a slow recovery from a knee injury and he came close to a couple of goals.
Saltash’s home supporters must think they’re watching a different team to the one which keeps picking up points away from Kimberley Stadium.
The Ashes have won only one game in nine in front of their own supporters; by contrast, Saturday was their fifth victory in 10 games on their travels and they have won three of the last four.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Jack Kelsey, Tom Badcott, Ben Goulty, Tom Payne, Freddy Tolcher, Kieran O’Melia, Tom Huyton, Rikki Shepherd (Jake Curtis 90; Jack Jefford 90+2), Aaron Goulty, Joe Preece (Deacon Thomson 76).
Saltash United man of the match: Kieran O’Melia.
By David Sillifant
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
LISKEARD Athletic, who confirmed the permanent additions of Max Gilbert, Darren Hicks, Ryan Richards and Curtis Damerell in midweek, saw off a determined challenge from in-form Callington Town to prevail 2-0 at Lux Park on Saturday.
The Blues, who went top of the league following Dobwalls’ victory over Newquay, scored through Richards and Gilbert in each half.
Down at Millbrook, the hosts’ inexperience showed as they were beaten 1-0 by Truro City Reserves.