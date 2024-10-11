IT’S east v west and Devon v Cornwall tomorrow as the second round of the 2024/25 Walter C Parson South West Peninsula League League Cup gets underway with 15 of the 16 ties scheduled.
Floodlight issues at Priory Park mean Bodmin Town’s home clash with Teignmouth will be played on Saturday ,November 2 in South Devon.
While there are four ties involving clubs from the same division, the other 11 provide some fascinating encounters and lengthy journeys, none more so than SWPL Premier West leaders Newquay, who head into East Devon to tackle Axminster Town.
The Peppermints have won eight of their nine league games to sit top of the tree, and were boosted in midweek by Liskeard Athletic’s 2-2 draw at Wadebridge Town.
Axminster enjoyed a wretched summer, losing plenty of players and their management team, but after a tough opening to the season, have started to pull through.
The Tigers won 4-1 at Bishops Lydeard in midweek and also recently earned a 2-2 draw against neighbours Honiton Town.
Liskeard will look to bounce back when they welcome league rivals Bude Town to Lux Park.
Darren Gilbert’s men will start as firm favourites, but the Seasiders will travel with nothing to lose. That is one of two all Cornish battles as Wadebridge Town host Truro City Reserves.
One of the more fascinating ties of the day is at Callington Town as the in-form Pastymen welcome SWPL Premier East leaders Okehampton Argyle to the Ginsters Marsh.
Cally are fifth in the West but have enjoyed a fine campaign and were only beaten by Western League Premier Division high-flyers Buckland Athletic on penalties in the FA Vase.
While Oke, who are aiming to win the League Cup for the third straight year, are favourites, Callington are dangerous, particularly on their own patch.
Holsworthy saw their clash with Dobwalls abandoned at half-time in midweek due to the weather, and they face a tough task when old rivals Cullompton Rangers head down from East Devon.
Cully are third in SWPL Premier East, while the Magpies are in mid-table.
There are a plethora of Cornish clubs heading across the border.
St Day’s first ever venture into the competition sees the Yellows make the long trip to Crediton United, while Millbrook head up the A38 to Newton Abbot Spurs who are sitting pretty in the top six of the Premier East.
Penzance have a near six-hour round trip into North Devon to tackle a Torrington side that have won just twice in ten games this term, while Sticker also have a lengthy journey on their hands as they go up to Somerset to Middlezoy Rovers, newcomers to the SWPL.
There are several clubs going the opposite way.
South Devon-based Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police head to high-flying Wendron United in West Cornwall, while Bridport have to contend with the A35 and A30 to get to Pennygillam to take on an injury-hit Launceston.
Taunton-based Bishops Lydeard head to Camelford for the second time this season following their FA Vase clash back in August, while Honiton Town have a tough task at an in-form Dobwalls side still smarting from Wednesday’s half-time controversy at Holsworthy.
There are two all Premier East clashes as last year’s finalists Elburton Villa host second-placed Sidmouth Town, while up at Donnacroft it is Bovey Tracey who are the visitors for Torridgeside.
Tomorrow’s ties, which are due to kick off at 3pm, are as follows: Axminster Town v Newquay; Callington Town v Okehampton Argyle, Camelford v Bishops Lydeard, Crediton United v St Day, Dobwalls v Honiton Town, Elburton Villa v Sidmouth Town, Holsworthy v Cullompton Rangers, Launceston v Bridport, Liskeard Athletic v Bude Town, Middlezoy Rovers v Sticker, Newton Abbot Spurs v Millbrook, Torridgeside v Bovey Tracey, Torrington v Penzance, Wadebridge Town v Truro City Res, Wendron United v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.