FALMOUTH Town fought back from 1-0 down to beat Liskeard Athletic 3-2 in a pre-season friendly at Lux Park last night.
The Blues were playing their second game in two days – third in five - but they took a first-half lead through striker Dan Jennings, their top scorer last season.
However, Falmouth netted three goals without reply before the break to lead 3-1 at the interval.
Mike Smith reduced the deficit in the second half but Falmouth held out for victory.
Liskeard are next in action on Saturday, when they face Championship side Huddersfield Town (1pm), who were surprisingly held 0-0 by Southern League side Tavistock at Langsford Park last night.
Meanwhile, Millbrook have pulled out of their home game with Wadebridge Town tomorrow night, leaving The Bridgers looking for new opponents.