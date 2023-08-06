TALENTED goalkeeper Jordan Duffey has left Torpoint Athletic to join their Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Buckland Athletic.
Duffey, who only moved to Point at the start of the season from Saltash United, asked not to play in yesterday’s FA Cup extra preliminary round match against Buckland as he did not wish to be cup-tied.
It meant a late call-up for Point’s young second-team goalkeeper Harry Jackson, making his first-team debut.
Manager Dean Cardew made eight changes to the side that had beaten Buckland 4-2 in the league in midweek, and they lost the tie 5-1.
The move sees Duffey reunited with his boss of last season, Danny Lewis, who is now assistant manager at Buckland.
He is the fourth Ashes player from last season to follow Lewis to Homers Heath, joining Sean Leary, Callum Martindale and Callum Watson.
Speaking after the match, Cardew told the Cornish Times: “Harry was thrown in at the deep end after we found out Thursday night that we were losing Jordan, who didn’t want to play today because he would have been cup-tied, and Harry didn’t let us down really.
“I have been in football a long time and losing Jordan is football.
“I have had a good chat with him over the last couple of days and again after the match today.
“A lot of people are angry about it – I am just disappointed and gutted.
“My time and energy now has to go into how I can replace him."
Cardew has someone in mind and has put in a seven days notice of approach for a player.
