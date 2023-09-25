THE draw for the First Round Proper of the Isuzu FA Vase has taken place, with ties to be played on Saturday, October 21.
Saltash United will be at home to Western League First Division Leaders Portishead Town after their fine 4-2 victory at Wendron United on Saturday.
Torpoint's reward for their 1-0 success at Wadebridge is a home tie with Wessex League Premier Division side Portland.
Dobwalls are on the road again, to Western League First Division side Longwell Green Sports, after their 7-1 victory at Millbrook on Saturday.
Newquay play host to Wessex League Premier Division outfit Baffins Milton Rovers, and St Austell take on SWPL Premier East side Torrington at Poltair Park.