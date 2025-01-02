By Gareth Davies at Plainmoor
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH
Torquay United 1 Truro City 0
TRURO City started 2025 with a narrow reverse on the road at table-toppers Torquay United.
Jordan Young’s strike 11 minutes from time settled an intriguing encounter, played out in front of a bumper New Year’s Day crowd in excess of 5,135.
City boss John Askey made one change from the starting side which drew with Weston-super-Mare on Boxing Day as a fully-fit Jaze Kabia replaced Andrew Neal in attack.
In the FA Trophy clash at Plainmoor back in November, City were dominant in the opening stanza but this time, Torquay had more of the ball but apart from a Young shot which cleared Dan Lavercombe’s crossbar, the Gulls, managed by former Tinners chief Paul Wotton, kept their powder dry.
At the other end, Tyler Harvey’s first time effort from Kabia’s cross failed to trouble Hamon but the game burst into life just shy of the interval.
Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross was turned goalwards by Kabia and Hamon saved well. The ball was then recycled and Billy Palfrey’s centre was met by Ryan Law, who was denied by a strong Hamon hand. The follow-up came Kabia’s way but his goal-bound effort was blocked in the six-yard box.
After the turnaround, City’s dominance continued with Oxlade-Chamberlain surging forward and whistling the ball across the face of Hamon’s goal. Harvey and Will Dean both had half chances before Torquay were handed a huge let off by referee Lewis Sandoe.
Defender Sam Dreyer, already on a yellow card, cynically pulled Kabia back tight to the main grandstand touchline. It was a certain yellow card but the man in the middle didn’t reach for his top pocket.
Dreyer was soon replaced by former City defender Ed Palmer on the hour mark as the game became very cat and mouse.
Crucially, at the other end, Young managed to move across the face of the box and he unleashed a low effort which arrowed into the bottom corner, beyond the dive of visiting incumbent Dan Lavercombe.
City have been here before numerous times already this season, trailing going into the final 10 minutes and their task was helped by Torquay’s Jordan Thomas pressing the self-destruct button.
Already on a booking for dissent earlier in the half, the Yeovil loanee needlessly went through the back of Dan Rooney close to the City goal line and after a spate of pushing and showing, Thomas was sent for an early bath.
City went for broke with Neal and Dominic Johnson-Fisher coming off the bench meaning the visitors had four forwards on the pitch.
And once again, the gamble almost paid off.
Firstly, Connor Riley-Lowe shot towards goal with the ball taking a deflection and beating Hamon all ends up. However, Riley-Lowe’s left-footed strike came back off the underside of the bar and to safety.
Then Harvey headed towards goal from Johnson-Fisher’s cross and the ball was hacked off the line by home captain Oscar Threlkeld.
City still weren’t done as Neal’s curling effort was tipped behind by Hamon and Sam Sanders headed the subsequent corner narrowly wide.
One final chance saw Johnson-Fisher head straight at Hamon with both Harvey and Kabia well placed.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders, Riley-Lowe, Dean, Palfrey, Rooney (Neal, 85), Law (Johnson-Fisher, 80), Kabia, Harvey. Subs not used: Love-Holmes, Adelsbury, Jones.