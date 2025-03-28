By Kevin Hoare
LAUNCESTON CUP QUARTER-FINAL (WEDNESDAY)
Dobwalls Reserves 6 Halwill 0
ST PIRAN League Division Two East leaders Dobwalls Reserves eased into the last four with a dominant second half display under the Lantoom Park floodlights.
With both teams going well in their respective divisions this game was expected to be a tight affair, and in the opening 45 Halwill dominated possession and penned the Dingos back.
But the hosts eventually gained a foothold and the second half kicking down the slope proved to be the overwhelming factor.
The Blues, going for promotion from Devon and Exeter League Division Three, were unfortunate not to score in the opening exchanges as Luke Potter ran through the home defence but Greg Wills was twice quickly off his line to snuff out the danger.
Dobwalls struggled initially but then Jack Gaynor made some purposeful runs from midfield to create openings for the home side.
On 30 minutes, Zak Waters collected a ball well inside the penalty area and with a bit of fortune managed to evade a Halwill defender before rifling home a low shot.
A great cross from the right wing by Jordan West was fired home at the far post by Scott Kemp to make it two nil early in the second half and then the tie was sewn up when following a strike from Kemp which struck the post, Jack Gaynor was on hand to fire home.
The game became a little fractious as Halwill keeper Dean Rogers was sent-off for a last-ditch foul on Waters, and this opened the floodgates.
Further goals from Kemp in the in the 80th minute and Milo Adhami in the 89th minute followed before Kemp finished off a fine evening for the Cornish-based side by completing his hat-trick.
Dobwalls will face Boscastle in the semi-final on a date to be decided in April.