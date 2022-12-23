Dobwalls have boosted their squad by making two new signings ahead of the festive period.
The Dingos have brought in goalkeeper Paul Thompson from South West Peninsula League Premier West rivals Callington Town, and young defender Ryan Geach.
A club spokesperson said: "Ryan has been training with the first team and will now look to transition from youth to men’s football.
"Already known by the team, producing a great performance against us earlier in the season. Paul made his debut against Mullion last Saturday and has slotted in seamlessly."
Dobwalls face a mouth-watering local derby against Liskeard Athletic at Lantoom Park next Tuesday (Dec 27), with an 11am kick-off.