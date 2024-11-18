SWPL Premier West – Saturday, November 16
THE topsy-turvy nature of this year’s title race continued on Saturday as Dobwalls took top spot for the first time at Step Six level.
While the Dingos eventually eased to a 4-0 success over bottom side at Launceston, previous leaders Newquay were surprised 2-1 at Bude Town.
Dobwalls had to work hard in the first half at Lantoom Park – only making the breakthrough on 43 minutes through in-form wideman Kaycee Ogwu.
But once the second arrived through Josh Johnson shortly after the break, further efforts from Kai Burrell and Ovo Ememerurai got the business done.
Newquay conceded twice to Callum Deemeer, the first a fourth minute free-kick before he sealed the win with a late penalty. Aaron Dilley’s deflected finish pulled one back in injury-time.
Penzance were denied a probable away victory at Camelford by a man of the match performance from home keeper Josh Colwill.
The former Launceston keeper made a plethora of top saves, not that Mikey Flores wasn’t worked either in an entertaining contest.
Penzance took the lead a minute into the second half from Curtis Smith, but just as it looked like they would hold for a big three points, Andy Boxall drove home to earn the hosts a point.
Wendron United returned to form by seeing off Bodmin Town 4-0 at Underlane.
The visitors were reduced to ten men, and despite getting through to the break on level terms, couldn’t hold out against the Dron who scored via Josh Wood, Ryan Reeve, Brodie Kemp and Charlie Edney.
St Day and Sticker played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Vogue Park.
Sticker equalised via Fin Nancarrow after Ewan Warren-Knight had got their first with the Yellows scoring through Matthew Stephens and Joe Cooper.
Callington Town and Holsworthy played out a goalless draw with chances at a premium at both ends.