Football
Friday, September 5
South West Peninsula League, West Division (7.30pm): Callington Tn v Camelford.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (7.30pm): Millbrook v Polperro.
Premier Division West (7.30pm): St Day v Praze-an-Beeble.
Division One East (7.30pm): Torpoint Ath v Wadebridge Tn.
Percy Stephens Cup (7.30pm): St Blazey v Lostwithiel.
Saturday, September 6
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Brackley Tn (5.30pm), Altrincham v Sutton Utd (12.30pm), Boreham Wood v Morecambe, Boston Utd v Solihull Moors, Carlisle Utd v Truro City, Forest Green Rov v Hartlepool Utd, Rochdale v Braintree Tn, Scunthorpe Utd v Wealdstone, Southend Utd v Halifax Tn, Tamworth v Eastleigh, Woking v Gateshead, Yeovil Tn v York City.
FA Trophy, First Round Qualifying (3pm): Bideford v Mousehole, Brixham v Falmouth Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bradford Tn v Saltash Utd, Bridgwater Utd v Oldland Abbotonians, Buckland Ath v St Blazey, Clevedon Tn v Street, Ivybridge Tn v Barnstaple Tn, Newquay v Nailsea & Tickenham, Paulton Rov v Sidmouth Tn, St Austell v Brislington, Torpoint Ath v Shepton Mallet, Wellington v Helston Ath.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (3pm): Falmouth Tn v Launceston, Millbrook v Liskeard Ath, St Day v Elburton Villa, Sticker v Holsworthy, Truro City v Bude Tn.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v St Mawgan, Foxhole Stars v Bodmin Tn, Gunnislake v Callington Tn, Looe Tn v North Petherwin, Saltash Utd v St Austell, St Blazey v Torpoint Ath.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Hayle v Redruth Utd, Illogan RBL v St Just, Pendeen Rov v St Agnes, Penryn Ath v St Ives Tn, Perranwell v Ludgvan, Porthleven v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v Lifton, Liskeard Ath v St Dominick, Nanpean Rov v St Stephen, Pensilva v St Teath, St Newlyn East v Launceston, Saltash Utd v Newquay.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v West Cornwall, Dropship v Porthleven, Mawnan v Threemilestone, Newlyn Non-Ath v Illogan RBL, Troon v Falmouth Utd, Wendron Utd v RNAS Culdrose.
Division Two East (2.30pm, unless stated): Biscovey v St Mawgan, Bude Tn v Lostwithiel, Calstock v St Dennis, Roche v Lanreath, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Tregony (12 noon).
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v Pendeen Rov, Perranporth v Mawnan, St Agnes v Lanner, St Buryan v Perranwell.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Constantine v Probus, Stithians v Dropship.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Neot, St Cleer v St Columb Major.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Speak Out Utd v St Day.
George Evely Cup (2pm): Holman SC v Lizard Argyle, Probus v St Just, St Breward v Boscastle, St Ives Mariners v Penzance, Week St Mary v Gorran.
Percy Stephens Cup (2pm): Carharrack v Newlyn Non-Ath, Falmouth Ath v Troon, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Dennis, Indian Queens v St Teath, Kilkhampton v Boscastle, Lizard Argyle v Ludgvan, Madron v Perranporth, Mullion v Holman SC, North Hill v Lifton, North Petherwin v St Dominick, Padstow Utd v Looe Tn, RNAS Culdrose v Chacewater, St Blazey v Lostwithiel, St Keverne v Wendron Utd, St Merryn v St Minver.
Rugby
Friday, September 5
National League Two West: Taunton Titans v Exeter Uni.
Saturday, September 6
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Old Redclffians, Chester v Camborne, Cinderford v Syston, Hornets v Hinckley, Luctonians v Lymm, Redruth v Loughborough Students.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Matson, Chew Valley v St Austell, Devonport Services v Sidmouth, Exmouth v Marlborough, Launceston v Topsham, Lydney v Royal Wootton Bassett.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Weston-super-Mare, Ivybridge v Winscombe, Okehampton v Wellington, Pirates Amateurs v Cullompton, Teignmouth v North Petherton, Tiverton v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Truro, Newton Abbot v Saltash, Paignton v Barnstaple, Plymstock Oaks v Torquay Ath, St Ives v Penryn, Wiveliscombe v Redruth.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v St Just, Camborne v St Austell, Falmouth v Perranporth, Helston v Bodmin, Liskeard-Looe v Launceston, Wadebridge Camels v Newquay Hornets.
Comments
