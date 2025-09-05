BACK-TO-BACK Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup winners Falmouth Town are one of 12 teams to have been handed byes into the second-round of this year’s competition.
The Bickland Park outfit saw off St Austell on both occasions and they along with Bude, Callington, Dobwalls, Helston, Launceston, Newquay, Penzance, Sticker, Truro City Reserves and Wendron United will wait to see who they are paired with.
There are five first-round ties to be played on Tuesday, September 30 with 7.30pm kick-offs, including two mouthwatering East Cornwall derbies.
South West Peninsula League Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic make the short trip east to Western League Premier Division high-flyers Saltash United, while there is another huge Step Five against Step Six clash as FA Cup giantkillers Torpoint Athletic, who are also in the top six of the Western League, welcome a Callington Town side who could challenge Liskeard for the Premier West crown.
There will be third River Camel derby this season as Wadebridge Town have been drawn at home to fellow Premier West side Camelford, while St Blazey will look to avoid an upset when they go to one-league lower Millbrook.
Jenkins Park is a tough place to go for any club and although Blazey will start favourites due to their Western League standing, the Brook are in good form after a couple of testing campaigns.
St Day have had a tough start to the season – sitting bottom of Premier West and the villagers couldn’t have had a tougher draw as they head to Mousehole.
The Seagulls are looking to be in the promotion mix once more at Step Four in the Southern League Division One South and have started the campaign on fire.
St Day will need to be at their best, and then some, to have any chance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.