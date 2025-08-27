Saturday, August 30
National League (3pm, unless stated): Brackley Tn v Scunthorpe Utd (7.30pm), Braintree Tn v Forest Green Rov, Eastleigh v Altrincham, Gateshead v Aldershot Tn, Halifax Tn v Yeovil Tn, Hartlepool Utd v Boreham Wood, Morecambe v Woking, Solihull Moors v Southend Utd (12.30pm), Sutton Utd v Carlisle Utd, Truro City v Boston Utd, Wealdstone v Rochdale.
FA Cup, First Round Qualifying (3pm): Falmouth Tn v Brixham.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Paulton Rov, Brislington v Bridgwater Utd, Buckland Ath v Bradford Tn, Clevedon Tn v Newquay, Helston Ath v Shepton Mallet, Nailsea & Tickenham v Ivybridge Tn, Oldland Abbotonians v St Austell, Sidmouth Tn v Saltash Utd, St Blazey v Street, Torpoint Ath v Wellington.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (3pm): Bude Tn v Wendron Utd, Callington Tn v Truro City, Camelford v Penzance, Launceston v Dobwalls, Liskeard Ath v Falmouth Tn.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Torpoint Ath, Callington Tn v Polperro, Kilkhampton v St Blazey, Millbrook v St Mawgan, St Austell v Gunnislake, Sticker v Foxhole Stars.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Mullion v Illogan RBL, Perranwell v Praze-an-Beeble, Redruth Utd v Penryn Ath, St Day v Pendeen Rov, St Ives Tn v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Nanpean Rov v Dobwalls.
Division One West (2.30pm): Penzance v Probus, West Cornwall v Holman SC.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Pendeen Rov v Mawnan, St Buryan v St Ives Mariners.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v Launceston, Indian Queens v Kilkhampton, Newquay v Looe Tn, Padstow Utd v St Dominick, St Merryn v St Teath.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Dropship, Constantine v Mullion, RNAS Culdrose v Chacewater, St Keverne v Perranporth.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Landrake v Bodmin Dragons, North Hill v St Dennis, St Blazey v Lifton, St Cleer v Lostwithiel, St Columb Major v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Madron v Dropship, St Day v Newlyn Non-Ath.
George Evely Cup (2pm): Biscovey v Newquay, Calstock v Torpoint Ath, Falmouth DC v Wendron Utd, Frogpool & Cusgarne v Threemilestone, Hayle v Dropship, Lanreath v St Teath, Newlyn Non-Ath v Illogan RBL, Pensilva v Lostwithiel, Perranwell v Mawnan, Porthleven v Lanner, Roche v Lifton, Saltash Utd v St Mawgan, St Agnes v Goonhavern Ath, St Dennis v St Stephen, Tregony v Wadebridge Tn, Troon v Perranporth.
Percy Stephens Cup (2pm): Mawgan v Goonhavern Ath, Probus v Penryn Ath.
North Devon Football League, Premier Division (2.30pm): AFC Dumnonii v Braunton, Appledore Lions v Fremington, Boca Seniors v Combe Martin, Morwenstow v Landkey Tn.
Senior Division (2.30pm): Bradworthy v Bideford, Braunton v Lynton, Combe Martin v South Molton, Georgeham & Croyde Rov v AFC Dumnonii.
Intermediate One Division (2.30pm): Braunton v Torridgeside, Fremington v High Bickington, Holsworthy v Northam Lions, Sandymere Blues v South Molton.
