By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST
Dobwalls 2 Callington Town 1
DOBWALLS closed the gap on second-placed Liskeard to two points with a game in-hand after a hard-fought victory at Lantoom Park on Saturday.
After a goalless first half, Kai Burrell broke the deadlock for the home side six minutes into the second half. They were then awarded a 56th minute penalty but Oscar Larrieu’s spot kick was saved.
Before Dobwalls had time to properly recover from that setback, the visitors equalised after 59 minutes through Kieran Ryall and it was game on.
Dobwalls stepped up the pressure and it paid off 12 minutes from time with Larrieu making amends for his penalty miss by hitting what turned out to be the winner.
Dobwalls joint manager Brad Gargett said: “Most of the games are the same this time of year where the pitches are not perfect no matter how hard any grounds team have worked on them.
“Both teams tried their best but ultimately found it tough to get fluidity.
“Cally are a good competitive bunch of lads and have quality, but I think we limited their number of entries into our box and kept them at arm’s length for most of the game.
“Again we showed a resilience and togetherness which is part of this group.
“At a crucial time of the game we missing the pen to go 2-0 up, but also hit by then conceding quickly after to make it 1-1 via a cross which has looped into the far post, and that could’ve knocked us.
“But the boys showed character to get the winner. Overall, I think we deserved the win and were good value for the three points against a good side.
“Special mention to 16-year-old Jake Allen who came on for his men’s debut, and didn’t look out of place at all.”