DOBWALLS closed to within six points of second placed Liskeard with two games in hand following a five star victory over Wadebridge at Lantoom Park on Tuesday evening.
At the same time they improved their goal difference significantly to take them only one behind the Blues as they continued their almost unnoticed quest to catch leaders Newquay, who are eight points away.
The goals were spread around in this match. After CJ Pritchard gave them an eighth minute lead with a fantastic finish, Dobwalls struggled to turn possession into any more clear cut chances and the score remained 1-0 at half-time.
Despite Dobwalls piling on the pressure, Wadebridge were still in the game as it entered its last 20 minutes but then the visitors fell apart as they conceded four more goals, and had Louis Taylor sent off.
Nathan Lang made it 2-0 in the 71st minute and a minute after Taylor saw red, James Forrest extended the lead to 3-0.
Josh Johnson, who had been a constant threat, joined the scorers’ list nine minutes from time and winger Kaycee Ogwu completed the rout in the first minute of added time.
Dobwalls have a chance to make further inroads into the top two’s lead over them when they travel to Sticker on Saturday with Newquay and Liskeard having no fixtures.
Dobwalls: J Morley, A Kenyon (O Larrieu 79), T Davey (A Davey 83), N Lang, J Cook, J Forrest, CJ Pritchard (K Burrell 68), D Tate (G Garside 68), J Johnson (H Baugh 83), R Geach, K Ogwu.
Goals: CJ Pritchard (8 mins), N Lang (71), J Forrest (78), J Johnson (82), K Ogwu (90+1).
Yellow card: CJ Pritchard (66).
Wadebridge: R Rosevear,T Harris (O Bray 81), S Hepworth, S Gerken (C Mewton 43), H Hopcroft, L Webber, T McLachlan, L Taylor, J Gilbert, J McNary (F Foster 60), J Hamson (L Symons Cha).
Yellow card: T Harris (48).
Red card: L Taylor (77).
Referee: M Davies.